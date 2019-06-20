Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan (McConaghy) GARDNER. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

GARDNER, Susan (née McConaghy) Sue passed away peacefully at her home in Tsawwassen on June 11, 2019, with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jack in 2012. Sue is remembered with love by her daughter Amber (Dave) and her son Ethan (both from her first marriage to Tim McBride); her brother Art (Audrey and Ryan); her step-father Ken Kirkland; and all of her relatives by marriage on the Gardner side of the family. Sue was born April 23, 1960 in Vancouver to Chris and Jane McConaghy (née Lines) and over her 59 years, she touched many lives with her positive spirit. She showed an interest in pushing boundaries from a young age - at Kitsilano High in the 1970s, Sue took shop class and after graduating she became an aircraft mechanic, working both in BC and in Naples, Florida. She later became an Airworthiness and Aviation Enforcement Inspector, an instructor at BCIT and President of the Pacific Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Association. She worked at several local aerospace companies over her career, developed new apprenticeship training programs and was continually a strong advocate for women in trades. She was also a Girl Guide leader and Deputy Commissioner in Tsawwassen for many years. Sue received the Lieutenant-Governor's Silver Medal for aircraft maintenance and was later nominated for a YWCA Women of Distinction award. Sue lived with a progressive neuro-degenerative disease for nearly the last decade of her life but true to her nature, she refused to let the disease hold her back. During these years she continued to spend time on things important to her such as travelling, gardening and enjoying the natural world, visiting with family, going to rock and roll concerts and growing her collection of tie-dye clothing. Donations to CurePSP (







Sue passed away peacefully at her home in Tsawwassen on June 11, 2019, with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jack in 2012. Sue is remembered with love by her daughter Amber (Dave) and her son Ethan (both from her first marriage to Tim McBride); her brother Art (Audrey and Ryan); her step-father Ken Kirkland; and all of her relatives by marriage on the Gardner side of the family. Sue was born April 23, 1960 in Vancouver to Chris and Jane McConaghy (née Lines) and over her 59 years, she touched many lives with her positive spirit. She showed an interest in pushing boundaries from a young age - at Kitsilano High in the 1970s, Sue took shop class and after graduating she became an aircraft mechanic, working both in BC and in Naples, Florida. She later became an Airworthiness and Aviation Enforcement Inspector, an instructor at BCIT and President of the Pacific Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Association. She worked at several local aerospace companies over her career, developed new apprenticeship training programs and was continually a strong advocate for women in trades. She was also a Girl Guide leader and Deputy Commissioner in Tsawwassen for many years. Sue received the Lieutenant-Governor's Silver Medal for aircraft maintenance and was later nominated for a YWCA Women of Distinction award. Sue lived with a progressive neuro-degenerative disease for nearly the last decade of her life but true to her nature, she refused to let the disease hold her back. During these years she continued to spend time on things important to her such as travelling, gardening and enjoying the natural world, visiting with family, going to rock and roll concerts and growing her collection of tie-dye clothing. Donations to CurePSP ( www.psp.org ) or Raincoast Conservation Foundation ( www.raincoast.org ) are welcomed by the family in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Delta Optimist from June 20 to June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close