COX, Susan Vega March 13, 1947 - September 12, 2020 Susan's family are heartbroken to share the news of her sudden departure. Born in Tottenham, Sue was a kind little British lady with a sprinkle of London grit. Married for 51 years, through thick and thin, to her partner and best friend since the age of 17, Sue was a loyal and protective Wife, Mother and Nanny to the loves of her life: Husband Leslie, sons Louis and Cy, daughter Deena, son-in-law James Zenyk, daughter-in-law Leila Abutaleb, and her most precious pride and joys, her grandchildren: Luke (Louis), Bowen (Deena), and the eagerly anticipated first child of Cy and Leila, a baby girl due in November. Susan was universally kind to everyone, especially those she met on her journeys around Tsawwassen and Squamish. From the grocery store ladies, to the bus drivers and riders, the coffee shop crowd, and so many new mums at the library story time in Squamish where she spent the last 7 years helping raise little Bowen, Sue loved meeting people and learning their stories. She saw everyone for who they are and understood deeply that we all want to be seen and heard and loved. Our hearts may never fully heal, but we are lucky to have shared her light for 73 years. If you knew Sue, please consider committing a random act of kindness in her memory. Buy someone a coffee, give a stranger a compliment, get to know the people you see every day in your community. Sue leaves a legacy of intentional and exceptional kindness, that we will keep alive in her honour. What is Dying? by Rev. Luther F. Beecher I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze, and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength, and I stand and watch her until she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come down to meet and mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says, "There! She's gone!" Gone where? Gone from my sight - that is all. She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side, and just as able to bear her load of living freight to the place of her destination. Her diminished size is in me, and not in her. And just at that moment when someone at my side says, "There! She's gone!" there are other eyes watching for her coming; and other voices ready to take up the glad shout: "There she comes!" And that is - "dying".







