Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Myra (Jepson) MITCHELL. View Sign Obituary

MITCHELL, Sylvia Myra (nee Jepson) June 28, 1928 - February 5, 2020 Sylvia Myra Mitchell (nee Jepson) passed away peacefully at her home in Tsawwassen on February 5. Sylvia lived a full life, friendly, funny and a free spirit 'til the end. She was born in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England, and immigrated to Canada in 1956. Predeceased by son, David Mitchell (1968), husband, Jim Mitchell (1996), and partner, Len Davey (2007). Lovingly remembered by her children, Marilyn Chapman (Roland) and Billy Mitchell (Yarka Somov); grandchildren, Sean Sadler (Jamie), Lindsey Tuazon (Chris), Seth Watt, Ben Mitchell (Sophie) and Sam Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Kaitlyn, Aliyah, David, and Ethan, and loving companion, Jim Rockwell. Sylvia was thoughtful, generous, and kind; she loved music, poetry, documentary programs, and classic films. She was a pioneer in non-smokers' rights as a co-founder of the United Non Smokers, whose work eventually led to legislation protecting all British Columbians. Always a performer at heart, Sylvia was an active member of Metro Theatre, Richmond Little Theatre, the White Rock Players, and White Rock Tale Tellers, and In later years entertained residents of Kins Village and sang with the "Happy Wanderers". We would like to thank all those at Fraser Health and Irene Thomas Hospice, and the many friends who provided loving support for Sylvia and her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Delta Hospice Society or a charity of your choice. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 3:00-5:00pm at 1300 Hunter Road, Tsawwassen.





Sylvia Myra Mitchell (nee Jepson) passed away peacefully at her home in Tsawwassen on February 5. Sylvia lived a full life, friendly, funny and a free spirit 'til the end. She was born in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England, and immigrated to Canada in 1956. Predeceased by son, David Mitchell (1968), husband, Jim Mitchell (1996), and partner, Len Davey (2007). Lovingly remembered by her children, Marilyn Chapman (Roland) and Billy Mitchell (Yarka Somov); grandchildren, Sean Sadler (Jamie), Lindsey Tuazon (Chris), Seth Watt, Ben Mitchell (Sophie) and Sam Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Kaitlyn, Aliyah, David, and Ethan, and loving companion, Jim Rockwell. Sylvia was thoughtful, generous, and kind; she loved music, poetry, documentary programs, and classic films. She was a pioneer in non-smokers' rights as a co-founder of the United Non Smokers, whose work eventually led to legislation protecting all British Columbians. Always a performer at heart, Sylvia was an active member of Metro Theatre, Richmond Little Theatre, the White Rock Players, and White Rock Tale Tellers, and In later years entertained residents of Kins Village and sang with the "Happy Wanderers". We would like to thank all those at Fraser Health and Irene Thomas Hospice, and the many friends who provided loving support for Sylvia and her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Delta Hospice Society or a charity of your choice. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 3:00-5:00pm at 1300 Hunter Road, Tsawwassen. Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close