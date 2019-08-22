Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Taryn E. Strukoff. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we share the unexpected passing of Taryn. She is survived by her loving parents, Shawn and Sherri Strukoff; sisters, Mikayla Strukoff and Natasha Milne; brother-in-law, James Milne; and her dog, Otis. Taryn's grandparents, Mike and Bev Strukoff; Gerry and Betty Retallick; and her many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends are devastated.



Taryn was an active member of her community; she loved her day program, volunteering, Special Olympics, and being with her family. Taryn was passionate about books, libraries, music, dogs, and her dolls. Her favourite hobby was spending time on her computer "Googling". Taryn always looked forward to outings with Donna Davidson, her treasured friend.



There will be a gathering in Taryn's honour on Saturday, August 31st at Harris Barn from 11 am-2 pm.



Family asks that you bring a written memory of Taryn for their memory book. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Taryn's name to the "BC Special Olympics Delta Chapter" or Deltassist.

