It's with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my beloved soulmate and high school sweetheart, Terry. He was born to Win and Reg McBratney in Victoria, BC and passed away at home surrounded by his precious family.



He leaves his wife of 54 years, Linda; children, Kris (Tom), Darren (Moira), Cindy (Gord), and Derrick (Lisa); grandchildren, Matt, Kelsey, Aaron, Ken, Gord, Kirstie, Lindsey, Jason, and Elsie; and great-grandchildren Brodie, Theo, Luca, and Lydia.



Terry grew up in Victoria and was active in the Air Cadets and was a soloist in the Rotary Boys Choir. Once married, Terry and Linda moved to Toronto for 10 years and began their family. Terry worked for IBM when the age of computers was just beginning. The family moved to Tsawwassen in 1974. Terry was a senior systems analyst for 20 years at BCTEL, moved to Medieval Glass, and then on to BC Ferries where he retired in 2007.



A devoted family man, many precious memories were made on family camping trips, sing-alongs as Terry played his guitar, numerous road trip adventures, and venturing out and about in the family boat. Terry supported his children in all of their sporting activities, volunteering as an assistant coach, timekeeper, and statistician. Terry also enjoyed many years playing slo-pitch himself. Terry and Linda spent much of their retirement years traveling in their RV and enjoying their grandchildren. He was an active member of the Lions Club where he volunteered much of his time to the Community Kitchen. Terry was always happy to lend a hand whenever needed.



Terry's jovial and gentle spirit will be terribly missed by his family and all who knew him.



A celebration of life will be held at Tsawwassen Springs, from 2 - 4 pm on Friday, July 12th.

