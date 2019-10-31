Long-time Ladner resident Thomas Waithe, passed away on October 26, 2019. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Shelley; sons, Thomas (Sandra) and Michael (Margo); and four grandchildren. Tom and Shelley lived on 54th Street for many years after he retired from the BC Sherriff Services and a lengthy military career. His journey ended peacefully after a long fight with Dementia. He loved Ladner to the end and always sought the chance to get back to see the Legion, Harris's, or Sharkys and walk on the dyke. No service by request.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 29, 2019