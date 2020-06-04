MCMILLAN, Thomas Keith August 2, 1937 - May 21, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of T. Keith McMillan. Keith passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife Maryanne of 61 years, son Jim (Cate), grandchildren Justin and Chelsea, and granddaughter Jade Bourcier. He was predeceased by his daughter Karen, son Ken, and sister Carol (Kinvig). Keith was born in Winnipeg to Thomas and Catherine and moved to Vancouver when he was 10. He attended Kitsilano High School where he had a great interest in music and football. He went on to play for the Meralomas. He joined the Vancouver Fire Department in 1960 and enjoyed a 30 year career, becoming a Captain and also a Drummer in the Vancouver Fire Department Band. His other passion in life was aviation. He earned his pilot's license in 1967 and flew both fixed wing and helicopters for over 50 years. As a Flight Instructor and Owner of Delta Helicopters Flight School, he was able to share his love for aviation with many of his students. He was fortunate to have two careers that he loved. Keith's cheerful smile, positive attitude, and generous spirit will be missed by the McMillan, Kinvig, and Mackay families and many friends and colleagues. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations to Vancouver Firefighters Burn Fund or BC Cancer Foundation would be welcome.







