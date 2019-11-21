MCNEILAGE, Thomas "Tommy" April 27, 1941 - November 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Thomas "Tommy" McNeilage on November 18, 2019, after a long illness at Czorny Alzheimer Centre. Tommy is survived by his wife Patricia; his son Tom; daughter-in-law Cora-Lynn and grandsons, Thomas, Aidan, Gerrit and Lauchlan. He is now reunited with his predeceased daughter Margaret. We wish to thank all the staff at Czorny for their dedication to Tommys comfort. There will be a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Ladner on Wednesday, November 27th at 11am.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019