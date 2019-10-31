Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Russell HODGSON. View Sign Obituary

Thomas Russell Hodgson, 96, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Kin Village Care Home in Tsawwassen, following a brief battle with cancer.



He leaves behind his brother Len Hodgson; his two sons Dennis and Kirk Hodgson and his daughter Trudy (Shelley) Duguay; also his loved grandchildren, Tiffany Crisp, Michael Clay, Tamara Owen-Jones, Dustin Hodgson, Jessica Hodgson and Jeremy Hodgson and great-grandchildren Isabella and Ariella Owen-Jones, Raiden Hodgson and many more extended family and close friends.



Russ, as he preferred to be known, was born June 25, 1923, in Ste. Walburg Saskatchewan to Thomas and Pearl Hodgson. a



He married his life partner, Patricia LeFleur on September 12, 1946 and for 56 years they continued many adventures until Patricia passed in 2002.



Russ had explicitly asked for no service be held for him. In lieu of a service, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Russ's name. Russ will be missed by many family close and far, and all friends.



And at last as he would have said: ``So Be It`` Thomas Russell Hodgson, 96, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Kin Village Care Home in Tsawwassen, following a brief battle with cancer.He leaves behind his brother Len Hodgson; his two sons Dennis and Kirk Hodgson and his daughter Trudy (Shelley) Duguay; also his loved grandchildren, Tiffany Crisp, Michael Clay, Tamara Owen-Jones, Dustin Hodgson, Jessica Hodgson and Jeremy Hodgson and great-grandchildren Isabella and Ariella Owen-Jones, Raiden Hodgson and many more extended family and close friends.Russ, as he preferred to be known, was born June 25, 1923, in Ste. Walburg Saskatchewan to Thomas and Pearl Hodgson. aHe married his life partner, Patricia LeFleur on September 12, 1946 and for 56 years they continued many adventures until Patricia passed in 2002.Russ had explicitly asked for no service be held for him. In lieu of a service, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Russ's name. Russ will be missed by many family close and far, and all friends.And at last as he would have said: ``So Be It`` Published in The Delta Optimist on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close