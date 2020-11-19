1/1
Thomas Stephen Dennison
August 15, 1922 - October 26, 2020
Thomas Stephen Dennison passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at 98 years old in the town of 100 Mile House, BC. Thomas was born August 15th, 1922 and is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bertha Dennison and the recent passing of his wife of 71 years, Madeline May Dennison.

He is survived by their four children, Cheryl May Woodcock (Mike), Robert Stephen Dennison, Barry Thomas Dennison, and Dorian (Dori) Bruce Dennison (Val); eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Thomas was close to his family and friends, growing up in Saskatchewan and raising his family in Ladner. He served in WWII with the R.C.A.F. He had a career with the Corporation of Delta for over 28 years as the "Town Planner". As well he was very involved in the community of Delta participating in Odd Fellows, Royal Canadian Legion, Delta Soccer Association and several other sports and community clubs. Madeline and Tom moved to the Cariboo in the later years to be close to family and the recreational property that they loved so much.

He loved his music, fishing, camping and being around his family and friends and will always be in our hearts. Due to the current health restrictions, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life at a later date. The family would like to thank the caregivers and hospital staff at Fischer Place, Mill Site Lodge and 100 Mile hospital for their exceptional kindness and care.

Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, 2020.
