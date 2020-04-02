"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain."
Tud faced an exorbitant amount of storms in his short life, but through it all, he never strayed from being a kind and gentle person. Rest In Peace; and never, never stop dancing in the rain! We love you always and forever.
Sadly missed, always remembered!
Mom & Dad (Vibeke & Peter) sisters (Katrina, Gina & Emily) Gramma (Margrethe) extended family and friends.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 2 to May 1, 2020