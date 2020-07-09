RANSON-BOND-HARRISON, Vanessa
Vanessa Ranson-Bond-Harrison passed away on Friday, June 26th at 3:30PM in Vancouver, BC. Vanessa was a beloved daughter of Danina (Donna) Bond-Thorsteinson and Murray Bond. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She could spend hours staring at the stars. She was a lover of the arts, animals, and fashion. She especially enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She attended Tswwassen Junior and graduated from Delta Senior Secondary in Ladner, and then completed her Esthetician Certificate at The Blanche MacDonald Centre in Vancouver. She studied acting at Richmond Art and Theatre School. She was funny, outgoing and vivacious, but she was also introverted and introspective. She was nicknamed "Vaneskis", a symbol of her Polish roots from her Mom. She was a symbol of beauty and grace. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. She was very close to her Mom and we will always remember her infectious smile, piercing beautiful blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When I think of Vanessa, I celebrate the good memories I have of her. Life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She leaves behind her parents, and her natal father Randolph Ranson, sisters Amanda and Tara and brothers Jimmy and Kelley, and her stepfather Peter Thorsteinson and her stepsister Katherine Thorsteinson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family prefers any donations be made to https://www.raincityhousing.org/lux