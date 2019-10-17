Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velda Sarah (Murphy) Birch. View Sign In Memoriam

In loving memory of our beautiful Mother, who left us sixty years ago on October 19, 1959 at the age of thirty-nine. Time passes but memories stay, There is no greater love than that of a Mothers; her heart is within us, and ours in hers. Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same, We have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that loved you, silent are the tears that fall, Living our lives without you Mom, is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true, And when we needed someone…. we could always count on you. Those special years will not return, when we were all together But with love within our hearts, you will walk with us forever. Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019

