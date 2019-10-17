Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor J. Cyre. View Sign Obituary

Vic passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucia Marie Cyre. He is survived by his five children, Marilynn Janzen, Paul (Judy) Cyre, Leanne (Dennis) Ohman, Janel (Doug) Young, and Angela Cyre; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



After 20 plus years in Logan Lake, BC, Vic and Lou retired to Kamloops, BC. and then spent the last years in Tsawwassen, BC.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10, at 1:00 pm at Kirkland House, 4140 Arthur Drive, Ladner, BC.



In lieu of flowers donations, please consider making a donation to KinVillage WestCourt in memory of Victor Cyre, 4510 10th Avenue, Delta, BC V4M 3X8.

