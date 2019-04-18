Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor LaRoy WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, Victor LaRoy May 24, 1935 - January 24, 2019 Roy passed away peacefully in Enderby, BC where he moved to spend his latter years with his daughter Karen in 2014. Survived by his children Karen Wilson and Jenny (Gaylard); sisters Verna (Clarke), Irma (Kirkpatrick) and brother Bob (Marilyn). Born in Vancouver, BC to parents Robert Benson Wilson and Thelma Winnifred Lamphiear. Roy grew up with his eight siblings Verna, Bill, Frank, Irma, Rita, Helen, Bob and Dick in Ladner, BC. Employed at BC Ferries for 35 years as Master Painter at Deas Dock until his retirement, Roy's skill at woodworking occupied his time with home renovations, furniture and elegant clockwork, which are treasured. Loved and cherished by his daughters, grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews. He shall Forever be fondly remembered and deeply missed.





