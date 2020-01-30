NAAS, Victoria May Victoria aged 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Delta, BC. She was born May 24, 1926 in Wokingham, Berkshire, England to Henry Beaver and Florence Anne Hawkins and raised by her parents Dorothy and Stanley Ayling. She was trained as a nurse during World War II in London, England and continued her love of nursing in Banff, Alberta after immigrating to Canada in 1952. She married Olav Odegaard Naas on April 2, 1956 in Montreal. Together they enjoyed Nordic skiing and travelling. She is survived by her husband, Olav, and sons Olav, Christopher and Timothy and grandchildren Isabel and Stephanie. Memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Kerrisdale Church (2490 West 37th Ave, Vancouver) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00pm followed by a reception at the Parish Hall. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020