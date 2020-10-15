GONSALVES, Victoria Stella A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother like ours is more than a memory. She is a living presence.
Vicky peacefully passed into the arms of our Creator on September 28th, 2020 in Delta, BC at the age of 89. Vicky (Mama/Nan/GiGi) will be lovingly remembered by her children Rose-Marie, Gerard, Anne-Marie, Jeanne-Marie and their spouses; her grandchildren Jeremy, Joanna, Shari, Stefan, Johann, Ria, Sebastian and Jessica; and her great grandchildren Nikki and Baby Harris. "May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Vicky's Memorial Service will be held on October 16th, 2020 on what would have been her 90th birthday. The service will be held in Good Shepherd Catholic Church, South Surrey (2250 - 150th St, Surrey, British Columbia, V4A 9J3) at 1:30 pm Pacific Standard Time. The service will also be live streamed via http://livefeed.fyinewz.com/channel/handrvideo/index.m3u8
We would love to have you share your memories (photos, stories) of Vicky via email at nanavicky90@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Daily Bread Ministries or Operation Smile Canada.