Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALLACE Daniel Robertson (Dan) WALLACE. View Sign Obituary

WALLACE, Daniel Robertson (Dan) Danny was born in Victoria in 1923 and died at home in Delta peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 27 at age 96. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Joan (Charters), and two children, Diane Wallace and James Wallace (Susan Delaval). Danny grew up in Powell River and moved to Vancouver with his family at age 16. He graduated from Lord Byng High School and then spent four years in the RCAF during WWII. On his return to Canada he attended UBC for four years. In 1950 he married and joined Hallmark Cards. He spent the next 19 years moving from sales in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary to district manager in Winnipeg and merchandise manager in Toronto. In 1969 he returned to Vancouver, moving in 1973 to Tsawwassen where he had opened one of two Hallmark card shops. He sold the stores in the 1990s and enjoyed full-time retirement His volunteer work focused on training Sea Cadets in Winnipeg and Sea Scouts in Delta, Richmond, and the Jericho Sailing Centre in Vancouver. An ardent boater, he motored on the Trent and Rideau Canals in Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway to Montreal. He also sailed extensively on the BC coast and curled in the winters. His volunteer work in the business community included a successful campaign to build another bridge over the Fraser River (Alex Fraser Bridge) and he was active in the Tsawwassen Business Association. He was cremated and his ashes scattered at sea by his son and long-time friend Alan Keil. There will be no funeral or memorial service. Many thanks to his caregivers at The Waterford Care Centre. Condolences may be sent to the family at 231-1345 56th Street, Delta, BC V4L 2P9.





Danny was born in Victoria in 1923 and died at home in Delta peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 27 at age 96. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Joan (Charters), and two children, Diane Wallace and James Wallace (Susan Delaval). Danny grew up in Powell River and moved to Vancouver with his family at age 16. He graduated from Lord Byng High School and then spent four years in the RCAF during WWII. On his return to Canada he attended UBC for four years. In 1950 he married and joined Hallmark Cards. He spent the next 19 years moving from sales in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary to district manager in Winnipeg and merchandise manager in Toronto. In 1969 he returned to Vancouver, moving in 1973 to Tsawwassen where he had opened one of two Hallmark card shops. He sold the stores in the 1990s and enjoyed full-time retirement His volunteer work focused on training Sea Cadets in Winnipeg and Sea Scouts in Delta, Richmond, and the Jericho Sailing Centre in Vancouver. An ardent boater, he motored on the Trent and Rideau Canals in Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway to Montreal. He also sailed extensively on the BC coast and curled in the winters. His volunteer work in the business community included a successful campaign to build another bridge over the Fraser River (Alex Fraser Bridge) and he was active in the Tsawwassen Business Association. He was cremated and his ashes scattered at sea by his son and long-time friend Alan Keil. There will be no funeral or memorial service. Many thanks to his caregivers at The Waterford Care Centre. Condolences may be sent to the family at 231-1345 56th Street, Delta, BC V4L 2P9. Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close