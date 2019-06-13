Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Peter MELNYK. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

MELNYK, Walter Peter July 29, 1925 - May 19, 2019 It is with deep sadness the family of Walter Melnyk announces his passing. Walter passed peacefully with his family at his side after a challenging struggle with cancer. Walter was born in Peno, Alberta on July 29, 1925 to parents Annie (Kinash) and Peter Melnyk. In 1929 they moved to their new farm in Warspite, Alberta. Walter married Emma Allen of Waskatenau, Alberta in June of 1955, then moved to Thorsby, Alberta to start his own family. Walter and his family later moved to Calgary, then moved to Tsawwassen, BC on the west coast in 1970. Walter left behind his two children, Debi and Brad and three grandchildren Melanie, Shaelynn and Braydon. He also left behind his sister Helen Holguin of Honolulu, Hawaii and was also predeceased by his loving wife Emma of 63 years and sisters Nancy Klufas and Olga Tronnes of Edmonton, Alberta. Walter was always there for his family, friends and his community. He served as a Lions Club member for 65 years, most recently with the North Surrey and Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Clubs. He was also an active member of the Delta Stroke Recovery Society. Walter followed in his father's, grandfather's and great-grandfather's footsteps and was very successful in the hotel and hospitality industry. Walter had a great sense of humor and made people laugh with his jokes, comedy routines and skits most notably the story of "Little Red Riding Hood." God needed him to be together once again with his lifetime partner and best friend Emma, as well to make others laugh up in Heaven. Although we miss you so very much, we know you have not left us, but are now looking over and taking care of us from above alongside of Mom in Heaven. Thank you for being the best Dad and Grampa! Love you forever. XOXOXO Memorial service will be held by Rev. Dan Kirkegaard at the Tsawwassen United Church, 693-53 Street, Tsawwassen, BC, on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Condolences may be offered at







It is with deep sadness the family of Walter Melnyk announces his passing. Walter passed peacefully with his family at his side after a challenging struggle with cancer. Walter was born in Peno, Alberta on July 29, 1925 to parents Annie (Kinash) and Peter Melnyk. In 1929 they moved to their new farm in Warspite, Alberta. Walter married Emma Allen of Waskatenau, Alberta in June of 1955, then moved to Thorsby, Alberta to start his own family. Walter and his family later moved to Calgary, then moved to Tsawwassen, BC on the west coast in 1970. Walter left behind his two children, Debi and Brad and three grandchildren Melanie, Shaelynn and Braydon. He also left behind his sister Helen Holguin of Honolulu, Hawaii and was also predeceased by his loving wife Emma of 63 years and sisters Nancy Klufas and Olga Tronnes of Edmonton, Alberta. Walter was always there for his family, friends and his community. He served as a Lions Club member for 65 years, most recently with the North Surrey and Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Clubs. He was also an active member of the Delta Stroke Recovery Society. Walter followed in his father's, grandfather's and great-grandfather's footsteps and was very successful in the hotel and hospitality industry. Walter had a great sense of humor and made people laugh with his jokes, comedy routines and skits most notably the story of "Little Red Riding Hood." God needed him to be together once again with his lifetime partner and best friend Emma, as well to make others laugh up in Heaven. Although we miss you so very much, we know you have not left us, but are now looking over and taking care of us from above alongside of Mom in Heaven. Thank you for being the best Dad and Grampa! Love you forever. XOXOXO Memorial service will be held by Rev. Dan Kirkegaard at the Tsawwassen United Church, 693-53 Street, Tsawwassen, BC, on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close