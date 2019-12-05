WATERS, Adam Brad June 11, 1987 - December 5, 2018 Adam Brad Waters, age 31, born and raised in Tsawwassen, BC, passed away during a seizure on December 5th, 2018 in Prince George, BC. He attended Pebble Hill Elementary and South Delta Secondary School, then studied Commerce at Langara College. Adam loved music. Survived by Kay Berry (mother), Max Waters (father), Dan Waters (brother), Colton Waters (Adam's son, born January 10th, 2009), and Lynne Waters (grandmother). Please consider making a donation in Adam's memory to the United Way Lower Mainland (www.uwlm.ca), to help homeless youth or any homeless shelter, is appreciated.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019