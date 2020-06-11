WATSON, Mary Elizabeth (nee Cassidy) Born July 6th, 1942, Mary's infectious positive personality and caring demeanour ended peacefully on May 5th after her illness with a rare form of dementia. Mary grew up in Toronto and attended Lawrence Park Collegiate. She enjoyed her summers at their cottage on Lake Simcoe with cousins and extended family. In later years she worked summers at Jasper Park Lodge, Hotel Tadoussac and toured Europe with a close friend. Mary enrolled in Huron College, served on the Student Council and was elected Head Girl. Following graduation from the University of Western Ontario (U.W.O), a summer at the Ontario College of Education (OCE), and teaching high school, she earned her permanent specialist certificate. She married Sandy in 1966 and moved briefly to Bermuda. They returned to London and then to Toronto where Mary continued her teaching and Sandy completed his CA. During the 1970's Peterborough was her home, where her children Kevin and Lauren spent their early years. Mary valued strong family relationships, nurturing friendships, socializing and serving her community in leadership roles. In 1980 she travelled with the children by train to Vancouver to join her husband, who earlier had accepted a career move there. After 27 years in Kerrisdale, she moved to Chesapeake Landing in Ladner, a community-minded townhouse complex with an active social agenda and committee which Mary joined. She was active in the University Women's Club of South Delta and was passionate about, and an avid supporter of, theatre, arts and music. Mary lived a full life and loved travelling and experiencing other cultures. She met many new people through her volunteer work abroad with Rotary International and was active with the Rotary Youth Exchange program and the students for many years. She enjoyed a fabulous business career in computer education sales, led the way for women in Rotary from 1989 onwards, and became a world-class dragon boater competing for Team Canada in Berlin. In summary, Mary's radiance, love, strength and determination shone throughout her life in all that she endeavoured. She avoided "regrets" … *the regret of not having the courage to live the life you wanted to lead; *the regret of working too hard; *the regret of not staying in touch with friends; *the regret of not letting one-self be happier. Mary is survived by her husband, her children, her brother George in Barrie and three grandchildren, Cassidy, Ethan and Sasha. We are all saddened by our loss but we keep her in our hearts and realize Mary is at peace. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date when Covid -19 gatherings are relaxed.







