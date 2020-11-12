1/2
Wesley S. Froese
May 23, 1967 - October 17, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our brother Wesley. Wes is survived by his mother, Irene; sisters, Valerie (Ken), Shirley (Stuart); brothers, Tony (Jonalyne) and Jeffrey (Sandra); and many nephews and nieces who he loved dearly.

Wesley will be remembered for his greatest joys: his creator, his family, numerous trips around BC over the years on his bike, and hunting & fishing. He will be deeply missed by so many who knew and loved him, especially his Family.

It gives us comfort knowing you are in the Arms of Jesus.

Until we meet again, little brother.

We love you.

Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 12 to Dec. 12, 2020.
