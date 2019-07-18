Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Courtney LAUCKNER. View Sign Obituary

LAUCKNER, William Courtney December 6, 1947 - July 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Lauckner, 71, of Chilliwack, BC, on July 7, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Leader, Saskatchewan, where he lived until he relocated to BC, in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, MaryLynn (Dyck), on December 27, 1969 and the two of them began their married life travelling throughout BC and Alberta, with his job with Argus Aggregates. He enjoyed his time with Argus but once two babies arrived, they decided to settle down in the Lower Mainland, first in Richmond, then Tsawwassen, and finally moving to Ladner where they lived for 41 years. He worked in construction his entire career and after Argus Aggregates, he worked for Columbia Bitulithic and then Jack Cewe Ltd from 1977 until his retirement in 2011. He loved driving holidays, and especially vacations in Palm Desert, California, his favourite destination. In 2016, MaryLynn and Bill realized their dream of building a new home and left Ladner for the hillsides of Chilliwack. They spent many evenings enjoying the lovely sunsets from their back deck. His cancer diagnosis in November 2017 was devastating for his entire family, but he faced his illness with dignity, right to the end. He was predeceased by his father Irvin in 1959 and his mother Irene in 1983. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, MaryLynn, daughter Vicki (Ryan), son Steven (Tracy) and grandchildren Alyssa (Dylan), Brittany (Dylan), Jessica, and Noah, and great granddaughters Camilla and Blakely. He is also survived by his sister Darlene, sister-in-law Carol Ann and her husband Glen, nieces Deana and Shelley (Allan), nephews Kelly (Naomi), Gary (Carmen) and Max and their respective families, as well as many cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Vancouver General Hospital, Abbotsford Cancer Center, and Chilliwack General Hospital for their care during his illness. A special thank you to the Home Care Nurses who made his last days at home as comfortable as possible. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Cascades Hospice who were so kind and compassionate to the end. It was Bill's wish that there be no service, however there will be a private interment of ashes in Leader, Saskatchewan, at a later date. Those wishing to remember Bill may do so by donating to the British Columbia Cancer Foundation ( He will live forever in our hearts. Online condolences may be made to





