William L. Bellamy
January 01, 1930 - June 17, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bud) on June 17, 2020, after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. Bud was born in Winnipeg on January 1, 1930, to William and Marie Bellamy. Mourning his loss are his wife of 61 years, Margaret; sons, Ean (Nancy) and Alan (Helene); brother, Norm (Marlene); sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Murray (Mary); and grandchildren, Conor and Gabrielle. Bud and Margaret relocated to Vancouver in 1964, where they settled to begin raising their family. He was a Scout Leader, member of Kiwanis, and spent many years assisting to restore the historic Kirkland House in Ladner. Bud loved golfing, skiing, and travelling the world. His good humour and infectious spirit will be profoundly missed by many family and friends near and far. Our gratitude goes out to the caring nurses and staff at Melville Hospice, doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and especially Dr. David Kason. To honour Bud's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the PAH Foundation or the B.C. Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved