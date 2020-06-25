It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bud) on June 17, 2020, after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. Bud was born in Winnipeg on January 1, 1930, to William and Marie Bellamy. Mourning his loss are his wife of 61 years, Margaret; sons, Ean (Nancy) and Alan (Helene); brother, Norm (Marlene); sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Murray (Mary); and grandchildren, Conor and Gabrielle. Bud and Margaret relocated to Vancouver in 1964, where they settled to begin raising their family. He was a Scout Leader, member of Kiwanis, and spent many years assisting to restore the historic Kirkland House in Ladner. Bud loved golfing, skiing, and travelling the world. His good humour and infectious spirit will be profoundly missed by many family and friends near and far. Our gratitude goes out to the caring nurses and staff at Melville Hospice, doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and especially Dr. David Kason. To honour Bud's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the PAH Foundation or the B.C. Cancer Society.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.