JONES, William Lloyd February 18, 1923 - July 19, 2019 On July 19th, 2019 we said goodbye to our father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. Dad was predeceased by his parents, Blodwen and Frederick; Siblings Alun, Norman, Beth, and grandson Kevin Cagna. He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Kathleen (Kae), their children Owen (Wendy), Brenda (Don), D'Arcy (Linda), Peggy (Larry), Neil (Marlene), Julie (Don), Todd (Connie), 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Lloyd was born in Winnipeg (Transcona), Manitoba and moved to Swift Current (Speedy Creek), Saskatchewan. As a youth, he was very active in sports; basketball, baseball, curling and hockey. He completed high school then "rode the rails" to the West Coast. There he worked the logging camps at Holberg and Franklin River on Vancouver Island. After the war broke out he joined the Army. He chose the "senior service" and signed with The Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders serving as rifleman, Bren gunner and dispatch rider. He served in France, Belgium and Holland. At the close of the war, he returned to Winnipeg where he met the love of his life, Kathleen, a sweet nurse at the military hospital. They married and lived in Brandon where Dad worked for Safeway, then moved on to Scott Bathgate Co. as a salesman. In 1951, they moved to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan where Dad worked for the B.A. Oil Refinery for four years. Dad moved on to work with Warner Lambert Co. for ten years, and travelled every gravel road in the province. You could ask Dad where any small town was in Western Canada and he could tell you. From Moose Jaw, he moved the family to Regina, staying for two years. From Regina we moved on to Winnipeg, as Dad was recruited by Carter Wallace Co. to take on the position of Western Canada Sales Manager and stayed in Winnipeg for five years. In 1967, Dad was relocated to the west coast and moved the family to Tsawwassen, B.C. This is where he took on many activities and organizations. He joined the Masonic faith receiving Mason 32 degree Right Free Mason as well as Commander of the Legion of Honour, Warrior of the Q, and President of the Tsawwassen Shrine Club. He became potentate for the B.C. and Yukon Shriners organization. Dad was also a Volunteer driver for the Masonic Cancer Project, where he enjoyed and met many of his "ex-prairie" people on drives. Dad was on the Board of the Amos Ferguson Foundation, and with Kae, supported the Delta Hospital Foundation. He was a long time member, and eventually became President of the Tsawwassen Legion. He assisted numerous veterans in obtaining benefits from Veteran Affairs Canada; most were unaware these benefits were available to them. Dad was best known as the "Poppy Man" and spent many days standing outside the Tsawwassen Thrifty's market in honour of Armistice Day. He was the all-time best seller and took on legendary status. For 24 years he volunteered with the Community Police, known as the "Cop Shop", alongside his dear friend Brian. He also enjoyed his 20 year friendship with his coffee group "The Muggars". Once moving to the Waterford he spent many hours reminiscing with his friend of more than 60 years, Ray McKinley. Lloyd was an Active member of the Phoenix Food Group, made up of retired sales men and sales managers who raised money for Scholarships for the young to further their education. In 2005 he represented the Queen's own Cameron Highlanders at the 50th Anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of Holland with Kae by his side. It was a trip of a lifetime, and they were both deeply moved by the reception of the Dutch youth and the country's deep appreciation of the Canadian Soldiers. On February 12, 2010, with great pride he was selected to carry the Olympic Torch through the community of Tsawwassen. He insisted on wearing a poppy on his jacket, which was against the "rules", and told them I wear it or I don't carry the torch. On September 18, 2012 he received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. Dad fought through the Battle of Normandy and participated in the liberation of France. In February 2015, the government of France bestowed him the Legion of Honour Medal for Canadian Veterans who participated in D- Day operation. On August 14, 2018 he was presented the Sovereign Medal for Volunteerism and on September 11, 2018 he received the Quilt of Valour on behalf of the Quilts of Valour, Canada, to show the love, respect and gratitude for his sacrifice to Canada. And much to his surprise he was named Delta's Citizen of the Year, and was deeply humbled by the gesture from the community. We teased him that he was going to have to get a larger apartment for all his awards. Dad, we are going to miss the many songs you sang with that fantastic Welsh voice. The stories you told, your famous Chinese ribs and your grandchildren will forever remember the train whistle you could make with your hands. Your work is done here on earth and your memory will live on and be passed down for generations. We want to send our special thanks to the Delta Hospital Foundation and to the many nurses and aides at the Mountain View Manor, they are truly angels. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Tsawwassen Springs Ballroom (5133 Springs Blvd, Tsawwassen) from 2:00pm - 5:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at









