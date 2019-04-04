HEATHER, William (Bill) M. October 15, 1917 - March 28, 2019 William (Bill) Morley Heather was born on October 15, 1917 in Brockville, ON and died on March 28, 2019 in his 102nd year. After serving four years in WWII for the RCAF, Bill returned to Toronto to start his career as an air traffic controller, where he met and married Nan in 1961. When Bill was transferred to Vancouver, he fell in love with the mountains and ocean, so they have stayed and resided in Tsawwassen ever since. Bill had a life-long love affair with Jaguar's (his most beloved E-type roadster), he was a founding member of the Ontario Jaguar Owners Club and founding member of CXKJR club in Vancouver. He enjoyed stamp collecting, was always trying new types of food and had a green thumb that most gardeners' wish they had. Always a bright and bold dresser, Bill and Nan loved to travel around the world with a preference for sandy beaches. He claimed that the secret to his long life was not drinking on Mondays. Bill is survived by his loving wife Nan, son Rod (Sue) in England, daughter Sally (Derrick) in California, three Grandsons, two Granddaughters and six Great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Fiona and stepson John. The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Tom Martin and The Delta Fire Department. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 pm at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Delta Hospital Foundation, (http://www.dhchfoundation.ca). Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019