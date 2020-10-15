William "Bill" Gatfield, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on October 9th 2020, while at home. Bill is survived by his wife Mina, and their 2 loving children Willy and Lauren. Born and raised in beautiful Windsor, Ontario, Bill grew up with a large loving family, including his father, William, his mother, Marnie, his brother, Peter, and his four sisters, Joan, Jan (late John), Pam (Doug) and Martha-Jill (Barrett). After graduating from High School, Bill travelled out West, where he met his soul mate, Mina. Together, they raised their children; Willy and Lauren in Tsawwassen, (BC).
Bill's devotion to his family and his passion for sports was evident, as he whole heartedly enjoyed his years involved as a volunteer coach for Will and Lauren's youth soccer and baseball teams. He was a 'natural' himself, having spent his own youth playing football and baseball, with years of success and high achievements in both sports. During his working career, Bill spent years in Commercial Sales, most of which was in the Waste Management industry. His kind, loving nature was apparent by his years of neighborhood canvassing for many charities. Increasing health issues resulted in an early retirement, giving Bill more time to work on various projects around the house. This is where his talent and creativity in working with his hands really shone through - he was a true handyman; if something was broken, he could fix it. While Bill would not describe himself as a world traveler, his various trips and vacations brought him joy and lifelong memories. Whether he was on a family vacation across the country or experiencing one of his 'bucket list' places, Bill found joy in the simple things. One of his most memorable trips included RV'ing through parts of Alaska and sailing up the coast.We are heartbroken that he left us all too soon.
Bill, a loving husband, father, son, brother
and friend to many,
is loved tremendously, will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be held this Saturday, October, 17th at 11:00am.
It will be live streamed for those who would like to join at the following link: http://distantlink.com/dlm34.html
(password: Arbor2020)
If a donation is being considered, Alzheimer's Association was a charity close to his heart.Online condolences can be made at the Delta Funeral Home website:
www.deltafuneral.ca
who have been entrusted with the arrangements