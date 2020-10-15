1/1
William Moynes GATFIELD
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Gatfield, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on October 9th 2020, while at home. Bill is survived by his wife Mina, and their 2 loving children Willy and Lauren. Born and raised in beautiful Windsor, Ontario, Bill grew up with a large loving family, including his father, William, his mother, Marnie, his brother, Peter, and his four sisters, Joan, Jan (late John), Pam (Doug) and Martha-Jill (Barrett). After graduating from High School, Bill travelled out West, where he met his soul mate, Mina. Together, they raised their children; Willy and Lauren in Tsawwassen, (BC).

Bill's devotion to his family and his passion for sports was evident, as he whole heartedly enjoyed his years involved as a volunteer coach for Will and Lauren's youth soccer and baseball teams. He was a 'natural' himself, having spent his own youth playing football and baseball, with years of success and high achievements in both sports. During his working career, Bill spent years in Commercial Sales, most of which was in the Waste Management industry. His kind, loving nature was apparent by his years of neighborhood canvassing for many charities. Increasing health issues resulted in an early retirement, giving Bill more time to work on various projects around the house. This is where his talent and creativity in working with his hands really shone through - he was a true handyman; if something was broken, he could fix it. While Bill would not describe himself as a world traveler, his various trips and vacations brought him joy and lifelong memories. Whether he was on a family vacation across the country or experiencing one of his 'bucket list' places, Bill found joy in the simple things. One of his most memorable trips included RV'ing through parts of Alaska and sailing up the coast.

We are heartbroken that he left us all too soon.
Bill, a loving husband, father, son, brother
and friend to many,
is loved tremendously, will be greatly missed.


A private family service will be held this Saturday, October, 17th at 11:00am.

It will be live streamed for those who would like to join at the following link: http://distantlink.com/dlm34.html
(password: Arbor2020)

If a donation is being considered, Alzheimer's Association was a charity close to his heart.

Online condolences can be made at the Delta Funeral Home website:
www.deltafuneral.ca
who have been entrusted with the arrangements


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved