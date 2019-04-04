Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Roderick ROSS. View Sign

ROSS, William Roderick After a protracted and courageous battle with cancer Bill passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at age 70. Born and raised in Vancouver BC, Bill will be deeply missed by his life partner Kathy, his children Troy, Devin, Christy and Kenny, his daughter-in-law Moira, grandchildren Hunter, Brooklyn and Kaiden and his nieces and nephew. Bill follows his beloved parents Anne and Ossie and brother John who passed before him. Bill's Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday April 30, 2-4 pm at the South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56 St, Delta, BC V4L 2B1. A reception will follow from 4-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's on-line obituary at:





After a protracted and courageous battle with cancer Bill passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at age 70. Born and raised in Vancouver BC, Bill will be deeply missed by his life partner Kathy, his children Troy, Devin, Christy and Kenny, his daughter-in-law Moira, grandchildren Hunter, Brooklyn and Kaiden and his nieces and nephew. Bill follows his beloved parents Anne and Ossie and brother John who passed before him. Bill's Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday April 30, 2-4 pm at the South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56 St, Delta, BC V4L 2B1. A reception will follow from 4-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's on-line obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

