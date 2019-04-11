PUE, William Wesley Thomas October 20, 1954 - April 3, 2019 Wes will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Joanne Pue, his daughters; Heather Pue, Colleen Chan (Kelvin), sisters; Dian Eldeiry (Bill), Betty MacDonald (Doug), and many other family members. Wes was a law professor at UBCV, former Vice-Provost UBCV and Provost at UBCO. His scholarly works centred in Legal History and Law and Society. He enjoyed interactions with graduate students and colleagues from around the world. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 2:00 p.m. at St. David's Anglican Church in Tsawwassen. Many thanks to Dr. Kim Chi, Nikita Ivanov and the Prostate Cancer Team. Donations to Inspire Health or the B.C Cancer Agency are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019