WILSON, Fredrick Levi February 12, 1931 - February 28, 2019 On the morning of February 28th Dad was greeted with open arms by his Canoe Pass family, a loving embrace from his first wife Gladys, parents Rose Keziah and Andrew John, brothers Andy (Lil), Pat (Mary), Lloyd (Carol), Rocky, and sisters Pauline (Stan) and Rosemary "Dubby". Standing near were nephews Rod and Jordan. Surrounded by all of his ancestors, we know he is at peace. They are once again all standing strong as one and are holding all of us up as a family. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Trehearne, sons Fredrick (Danielle) and Marvin, daughter April Shier (Bryan), grandchildren Levi (Emily), Matthew, Andrew and Craig, great-grandchildren Andrew and Gladys, brother-in-law Stan Harris and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Tsawwassen First Nation Recreation Center, 1929 Tsawwassen Drive North at 1 pm, Saturday, March 16th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Union Protein Project at "Grand Slam - over and out..."





