Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wynona Ellen "Noni" BROWN. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

BROWN, Wynona "Noni" Ellen October 13, 1922 - September 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend. Mom passed away peacefully in her care home in Ladner, a few weeks prior to her 97th birthday. Leaving behind her daughter Robyn (Robert), son Terry (Donna), grandson Matt and brother Ray (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. Noni was born in New Westminster, the oldest daughter of four, growing up in East Delta on the Weaver farm. Mom met dad, Joe at a Ladner dance and were married six months later on Valentine's Day. When Robyn and Terry were teenagers Noni decided to return to the workforce as a book keeper and then as a school secretary in Delta. Mom was a long time Kinette + K40 member. Mom was known for her culinary expertise (Sunday night's roast beef, yorkshire pudding and lemon snow pudding were her piece de resistance). Her costume design and dress making skills were legendary. Mom will be remembered for her absolute love for her family, particularly grandson Matt, her great wit, strength, and patience. She was a wonderful, kind soul. We will miss you Mom. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Augustine House for their kindness, sense of humor and thoughtfulness. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend. Mom passed away peacefully in her care home in Ladner, a few weeks prior to her 97th birthday. Leaving behind her daughter Robyn (Robert), son Terry (Donna), grandson Matt and brother Ray (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. Noni was born in New Westminster, the oldest daughter of four, growing up in East Delta on the Weaver farm. Mom met dad, Joe at a Ladner dance and were married six months later on Valentine's Day. When Robyn and Terry were teenagers Noni decided to return to the workforce as a book keeper and then as a school secretary in Delta. Mom was a long time Kinette + K40 member. Mom was known for her culinary expertise (Sunday night's roast beef, yorkshire pudding and lemon snow pudding were her piece de resistance). Her costume design and dress making skills were legendary. Mom will be remembered for her absolute love for her family, particularly grandson Matt, her great wit, strength, and patience. She was a wonderful, kind soul.The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Augustine House for their kindness, sense of humor and thoughtfulness. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close