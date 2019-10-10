BROWN, Wynona "Noni" Ellen October 13, 1922 - September 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend. Mom passed away peacefully in her care home in Ladner, a few weeks prior to her 97th birthday. Leaving behind her daughter Robyn (Robert), son Terry (Donna), grandson Matt and brother Ray (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. Noni was born in New Westminster, the oldest daughter of four, growing up in East Delta on the Weaver farm. Mom met dad, Joe at a Ladner dance and were married six months later on Valentine's Day. When Robyn and Terry were teenagers Noni decided to return to the workforce as a book keeper and then as a school secretary in Delta. Mom was a long time Kinette + K40 member. Mom was known for her culinary expertise (Sunday night's roast beef, yorkshire pudding and lemon snow pudding were her piece de resistance). Her costume design and dress making skills were legendary. Mom will be remembered for her absolute love for her family, particularly grandson Matt, her great wit, strength, and patience. She was a wonderful, kind soul. We will miss you Mom. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Augustine House for their kindness, sense of humor and thoughtfulness. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019