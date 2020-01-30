Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yigal Amreny. View Sign Obituary

It's with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear father, Yigal Amreny, who was taken far too soon from a sudden illness at the age of 61.



Yigal is survived by his parents, Shalom and Shula; his two sisters, Alona and Nurit, mother of his children, Janice; his four children, Kristal, Allon, Danielle, and Ariel; and his five grandchildren; Grace, Jason, Leah, Kate, and Elliott.



Yigal was born and raised in Tel Aviv, Israel. He moved to Canada in 1981. Soon after meeting Janice in 1982, they married and started their family. Yigal and Janice moved to Tsawwassen in 1991 with their children. He worked for himself in the community as a tile contractor (Al's Ceramic Tile). He also owned/operated Mediterranea Kitchen in Tsawwassen from 1997-2003.



Yigal had such a passion for life and a charismatic personality. He enjoyed to be around family and friends. He loved to travel, and visited his family in Israel twice a year. He had a passion for soccer, both playing and watching. He laughed, loved, and lived like no one else, and unknowingly inspired everyone around him to do the same.



Yigal is buried at Schara Tzedeck Cemetery in New Westminster. His smile and laughter will live in our hearts forever.

