Adam O. Roybal Obituary
Adam O. Roybal

- - Adam O. Roybal, passed away at his home, peacefully surrounded by family and caregivers on October 11, 2019. He was born in North Hurley, New Mexico in 1941, served his country in the Vietnam War and most dutifully served as a teacher in the Deming Public Schools for 25 years.

Adam is survived by his wife, RoseMarie and three daughters (Teresa, Mercy, Leticia), and sister (Lillian R. Horta). In keeping with the wishes of the Roybal family there will be no funeral services. Adam will be interred at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Cremator. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
