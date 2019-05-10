Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapel
Deming, NM
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Albert Cordova Obituary
Albert Cordova

Deming - Albert Cordova, 52, former resident of Deming passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces.

Visitation will be on Friday May 10, 2019 beginning at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Deming. Graveside services and interment will follow at 3 o'clock at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Lorriane Silva officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Danny, Chris and Albert Jr. Cordova, Jaime and Raul Rodriguez, and Richard Casillas.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on May 10, 2019
