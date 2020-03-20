Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Aletta Faye Yates


1935 - 2020
Aletta Faye Yates Obituary
Aletta Faye Yates

Deming - Aletta Faye Yates, 84, long-time Deming resident, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Cremation has taken place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Aletta was born July 10, 1935 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Robert J. and Jennie C. (Edwards) Bishop. She graduated from Deming High School in 1953 and married the love of her life in October of that same year. She worked for Deming Public Schools as a teacher's aide and librarian's assistant at Sunshine and Smith schools respectively. She later worked as church secretary at First Baptist Church in Deming before returning to the home and family farm. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Aletta is survived by her husband of over 66 years, James "Mutt" Yates; daughter Donna Whitehead and husband Mike of Roswell; son Jay and wife Shelly Yates of Deming; 12 grandchildren (Jody, Melanie, Darby, Christalle, Myles, Nick, Jennifer, Kimberly, Jayme, Amber, Ira, and Zay); 21 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Aletta was preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and Jennie Bishop; sister Jenitta; brothers Floyd, Joe and Ronnie; and daughter Paula Hibner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Aletta's memory be made to the Baptist Children's Home at baptistchildrenshome.org or can be made through Bethel Baptist Church (Pastor: Mason Davis) at 700 S. 8th Street, Deming, NM 88030.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020
