Alfred G. Medina "Gila"
Alfred G. Medina "Gila" passed away March 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 9, 1954 and was raised in the Gila Valley. Alfred attended Cliff School where he excelled in track and basketball. He graduated in 1972 and joined the United States Army immediately after graduation. Alfred left the army with the rank of Sargent and married the love of his life, Rita, in November of 1973. He worked at the Playas smelter for 11 years, then became a heavy equipment operator. He was also the Maintenance Supervisor for the Village of Santa Clara and a driver for the Recycling Center in Silver City. Alfred was a former member of St. Francis Newman Center.
Alfred loved to make people laugh. He was a simple man that loved to watch westerns on tv, garden, fish, hunt, and spend time outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandkids, which he adored. Alfred was a proud coach of the Special Olympics Team, The Roadrunners.
He is survived by a loving wife of 46 years, Rita Aguilera, daughters: Angela Wichers (Kevin), Stephanie Torres (John Michael), and his youngest, Alora Medina. Sons: Fredo Medina and Richard Medina (George Gallegos). Grandkids: His gordos, Jordan, John Michael Jr. (Juano) and Jose Torres. His flacos, Morgan and Cruz Medina, and his guerras, Abigail and Carolina Wichers. A boy he considered to be his great grandson, Kason Ramos. His godchildren, Michael Aguilera, Jimmy Quintero, Jonah Bravo, Jeff Chavez, Christopher Medina, Keith Medina, Ray Gutierrez, Billy Ray Lewis Jr., Maura Tena (Rigo), and Monica Sanchez. His sisters-in-law, Theo Quintero, Fran Purnel (Mike), Mary Binder (Norman), Linda Sanchez, Eva Aguilera, Alicia Gutierrez and Susie Medina. His Brothers, Johnny, Armando (Rose), Jerry (Karen), Joe and Ruben Medina. His sister, Helen Medina (Susan). He also has many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by son, Christopher Patrick Medina, great granddaughter Ella Torres, father, Juan M. Medina, brother, Leonard Medina, in-laws he considered as parents, Francisco and Cruz Aguilera, his grandparents, Edwardo and Elvira Gutierrez, brother-in-law Joe Aguilera, sister-in-law Alma Gomez, niece Leslie Medina, and childhood best friend, Richard T. Reese.
Services will be held at Terrazas Funeral Chapel in Santa Clara, NM on Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation from 9:00am-10:00am. Rosary being recited by Deacon Art Gutierrez will follow at 10:00am. Concluding service and interment will follow with full military honors at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery. Pallbearers: Fredo Medina, Richard Medina, John Michael Torres Jr. (Juano), Jose Torres, John Michael Torres, Billy Ray Lewis, Cruz Medina, and Johnny Medina Jr. Honorary pallbearers: Jordan Torres, Abigail Wichers, Carolina Wichers, Morgan Medina, Kevin Wichers, his best friend Arturo Bravo Jr., close friend, Justin Reese, George Gallegos, George Acosta, his siblings and friends. Alfred was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020