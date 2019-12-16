|
Allen P. Borde
Deming, NM -
Allen Paul Borde entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 11, 2019, He left this life in his OWN bed, his OWN house and with his family all around him. Allen was born on November 26, 1931 in Crowley, Louisiana to Alice and Paul Borde. He attended Crowley High School where he excelled in all subjects. He had a lifelong work ethic and started working at a very young age. His first job age at 11 was working as a detective for an uncle who owned a bus line that traveled from Shreveport La. to Los Angeles, Ca. He proudly served his country as an officer and a pilot in the Korean War. He participated in many service missions in Korea including building a school for the local children near his post. He returned from Korea and married the love of his life Rowena Gutierrez. They were married in Sacramento, California on the hottest day in history in 1952. They spent the next years attending college at the University of San Francisco where he attained a degree in Finance and Accounting. He later attained a degree in Business Law from UNM. He worked for Cal Western in California as a property and ranch assessor. For many years he served as Ranch manager for his father in law Ofimiano Gutierrez in California and Colorado. He and Rowena also ranched the L-Bar on Mt. Taylor near Grants. They settled in Columbus, N.M. in 1973 where they ranched the Tres Hermanas for 25 years and raised their family of four children. Allen served as the Judge in Columbus for over 25 years. He served on the board for Columbus Co-op, Plains Electric Co-Op and Rural Electric Association for many years and enjoyed passionate learning and advocacy about delivering electricity to rural communities.
Allen was an active member of Farm Bureau, a supporter of 4-H, FFA and St. Jude's. He loved the youth of Luna County and enjoyed helping his children raise show animals for the fair. He was a mentor and advisor to many. All who really knew the man loved and admired him so much. His family has been overwhelmed by the condolence wishes and thoughts in the last days. He was a true leader in every sense of the word. He was a consummate mentor and teacher for so many people. In raising his children everything was an opportunity to learn something and better yourself. He was considerate and thoughtful and filled so many hearts with love and encouragement. He was "Pop Pop" to all of his Grandchildren and Great grandchildren. They loved him and his stories so much. He was proud of all their accomplishments, great and small. His outlook on life was positive and infectious. Many people have told his family that they enjoyed visiting with him out in town and they admired his attitude. He loved being outside and working hard all day on various projects. He loved his family most of all, followed by history, cattle ranching, rain, and pretty sunsets, horses, reading and good food. His love of Cajun food was evident at all family gatherings. He became a very good cook while caring for his wife the last few years. The book stand at Peppers was constantly raided in an effort to find a new John Grisham book to read during his lunch. As a man he was fair to everyone. This character trait helped to make him become a much loved judge and counselor to many people, and he helped lots of souls "straighten themselves out" during his tenure. His life was well spent and filled to the brim. His family is crushed by grief but so grateful for the love of this community and sentiments from everyone who has had any connection to him.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Paul Borde. His brother Harry Colbert and daughter Kathleen Mary Bernadette Borde. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Rowena Gutierrez Borde, daughters Antoinette Borde, Genevieve Wertz (George), and son's Paul Borde (Patty), Philip Borde (Yvonne). He loved 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, an enormous family in Louisiana and numerous close family friends whom he considered his family.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - Day Saints, 1000 W. Florida, Deming, New Mexico on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
May we all be better people after knowing and loving our Cajun from the Bayou.
