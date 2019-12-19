|
Amparo C. Rivera
Deming - Amparo C. Rivera, 80, longtime Deming resident passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces.
Visitation will begin Thursday afternoon December 26, 2019 at 4 o'clock at Baca's Funeral Chapel where the rosary will be recited at 6 o'clock led by Irma Jaurequi. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate.
Amparo was born July 19, 1939 to Consuelo Altamirano and Juan E. Chavez in Ascencion, Chihuahua, Mexico. She moved to Deming in 1954 coming from Ascencion, Chihuahua, Mexico and was a homemaker. Amparo enjoyed to crochet, knit and will be remembered for the love she had for music, drinking and dancing.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel "Tito" Rivera of the home; daughter, Maria Rivera of Deming; sons, Johnny Rivera of Grants, Gilbert Rivera and his wife Tonya and Rudy Rivera both of Las Cruces; daughter-in-law, Ana Chavez of Deming; brother, Fernando Chavez and his wife Licha; sisters, Mary Lou Rivera and Molly Glover all of Deming; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Consuelo Chavez; son, Daniel Rivera Jr., grandsons, Carlos Sosa, Oscar Chavez Jr. and Vince Diaz Jr.; granddaughter, Baby Rivera and daughter-in-law, Sonia Rivera.
