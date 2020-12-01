Andres V. Rincon
Deming - Andres V. Rincon, 77, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020 in the presence of his family. Andres was born December 1, 1942 in Banderas, Chihuahua to Tiburcio and Amelia Rincon. He married Maria de la Luz Nunez on January 8, 1961. He was married to the love of his life for 59 years and they had six children.
Andres loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. He was constantly singing and especially loved singing to his beautiful wife. He was ready to sing at the drop of a hat to anyone who would listen or not listen. He had a close relationship with his brothers and sister. He looked forward to the long Sunday visits reminiscing and playing cards with his brother's. He also enjoyed singing a duo with his sister. He loved baseball and played for many years. He coached and mentor baseball players in La Colonia Victoria. He never missed a World Series. He enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his pecan trees. He thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors and using his slingshot, and even taught his grandchildren how to use one. He was hospitable and a very generous man. Everyone who knew him and visited him never left hungry. He had a big heart for the less fortunate and was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved his children and especially delighted in his grandchildren. Andres was a hard worker in the construction industry as well as at home. No job was too hard for him, even after his Parkinson diagnosis. He had a fighting and courageous spirit that refused to give up. No matter the circumstances, he was always happy singing along.
He is survived by his loving wife Maria Rincon. He will be missed and remembered by many, but his legacy lives on through his children; Manuel T. Rincon of Las Cruces, Adam Rincon (Mary), Neima Higuera (Jose), Eva Camacho (Gustavo) of Deming, Sandra Garnand (Victor) and Lupe Garcia (Art) of Roswell; Grandchildren, Andrew Rincon (Bely), Arlette Rubio, Alonso Rubio, Christopher Baca, Leezondra Baca, Makayla Rincon, Bianca Rincon, Jesus Rincon, Omar Rincon, Christopher Camacho, Chloe Garnand, Caleb Garnand, Kaitlyn Garcia, John Daniel Garcia, Ezekiel Garcia, Jonathan Reyes and David Reyes; Great grandchildren, Carlos Rincon, Andre Gose, Christopher Gose, Uriah Gose, Eli Rincon, Salma and Xaniel Rincon. He is also survived by his siblings, Lorenzo Rincon, Heraclio Rincon (Francisca), Miguel Rincon (Consuelo) Marcos Rincon (Martha), Ernesto Rincon (Arcelia) and Manuela Villegas. He is preceded in death by Tiburcio and Amelia Rincon (parents), Joshua Garnand (grandson), Nieves and Felipe Rincon (brothers).
Pallbearers will be: Manuel Rincon, Adam Rincon, Andrew Rincon, Christopher Baca, Omar Rincon, and Jesus Rincon. Honorary pallbearers will be: Alonso Rubio, John Daniel Garcia, Jonathon and David Reyes.
Viewing will be Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11am-1 pm at First Assembly of God, 601 S Gold Ave. Deming, NM 88030. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25% of the capacity of the church will be allowed to pay their respect to Andres, must wear a mask and social distancing will apply. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm for immediate family only. Pastor David Iglesias and Pastor Obed Rivera, officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
