Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
400 S Ruby St
Deming, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Interment
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
3410 E Pine St
Demin, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Benavidez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Benavidez


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Benavidez Obituary
Andrew Benavidez

Los Lunas - Andrew Benavidez, 82, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Mass of Catholic burial will be July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 400 S Ruby St, Deming, NM. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 3410 E Pine St, Deming, NM.

Andrew was born November 11, 1936 to Jose and Maria Benavidez in Deming, New Mexico,

Andrew married Mary Frances Gallegos, Aug 2, 1962, they had 2 children, whom they raised in a loving and caring home. He was a career law enforcement officer who enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, and leather work.

Andrew served in the United States Navy; with the New Mexico State Police for 21 years, retiring as a Lieutenant; with the Veterans Administration Hospital Police (Albuquerque) for 17 years, retiring as a Sergeant. Andrew will be remembered for the humble, caring, servant he was to his community and family.

He is survived by his wife Frances, daughter Olivia Bourne, two grand-children Courtney and Jonathan Bourne; 4 sisters, Hortencia Tarazon, Ernastina Sainz, Teresa Shore, and Vody Vega; 2 brothers Armando and Carlos.

Andrew is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Benavidez; his son, Andrew Paul; sister, Inez Ceballos and brothers, Raul and Domingo Benavidez.

Cards to be sent to Frances Benavidez, PO Box 898, Peralta, NM 87042.

Flowers to be sent to Ernastina Sainz, 708 W Pine St, Deming, NM, 88030.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.