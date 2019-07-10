|
|
Andrew Benavidez
Los Lunas - Andrew Benavidez, 82, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Mass of Catholic burial will be July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 400 S Ruby St, Deming, NM. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 3410 E Pine St, Deming, NM.
Andrew was born November 11, 1936 to Jose and Maria Benavidez in Deming, New Mexico,
Andrew married Mary Frances Gallegos, Aug 2, 1962, they had 2 children, whom they raised in a loving and caring home. He was a career law enforcement officer who enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, and leather work.
Andrew served in the United States Navy; with the New Mexico State Police for 21 years, retiring as a Lieutenant; with the Veterans Administration Hospital Police (Albuquerque) for 17 years, retiring as a Sergeant. Andrew will be remembered for the humble, caring, servant he was to his community and family.
He is survived by his wife Frances, daughter Olivia Bourne, two grand-children Courtney and Jonathan Bourne; 4 sisters, Hortencia Tarazon, Ernastina Sainz, Teresa Shore, and Vody Vega; 2 brothers Armando and Carlos.
Andrew is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Benavidez; his son, Andrew Paul; sister, Inez Ceballos and brothers, Raul and Domingo Benavidez.
Cards to be sent to Frances Benavidez, PO Box 898, Peralta, NM 87042.
Flowers to be sent to Ernastina Sainz, 708 W Pine St, Deming, NM, 88030.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 10, 2019