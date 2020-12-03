1/1
Andrew Jackson Stevenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Jackson Stevenson

Deming - Andrew Jackson Stevenson went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery at 1 o'clock in the afternoon with pastor Duane Springer officiating. A small intimate service attended by his children due to COVID restrictions. The service will be available via a Facebook link (to be determined.)

He was born December 19, 1929, to Callie Horrell and Mode Stevenson in Ochoa, New Mexico. Andrew was the minister who built and overseen the Independent Grace Fellowship mission for the homeless for many years. His passion was playing the guitar, singing, and ministering to the community about God's word. Andrew was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Although we have the confidence that he is in the presence of the Lord, we will miss him very much. His life was a blessing to us beyond all measure.

Andrew is survived by his children, Ronald (Shirley) Stevenson and Michael (Angie) Stevenson both of Deming, Guy (Laura) Stevenson of Lake Author, NM and Andrea McClendon of Lordsburg, NM; 2 siblings, Lula Elizabeth (Bill) Keith and Thomas (Julianne) Stevenson. He had nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who all loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters; Evelyn Joy and Sarah Mae as well as a brother, Glen Stevenson.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved