Andrew Jackson StevensonDeming - Andrew Jackson Stevenson went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020.A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery at 1 o'clock in the afternoon with pastor Duane Springer officiating. A small intimate service attended by his children due to COVID restrictions. The service will be available via a Facebook link (to be determined.)He was born December 19, 1929, to Callie Horrell and Mode Stevenson in Ochoa, New Mexico. Andrew was the minister who built and overseen the Independent Grace Fellowship mission for the homeless for many years. His passion was playing the guitar, singing, and ministering to the community about God's word. Andrew was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Although we have the confidence that he is in the presence of the Lord, we will miss him very much. His life was a blessing to us beyond all measure.Andrew is survived by his children, Ronald (Shirley) Stevenson and Michael (Angie) Stevenson both of Deming, Guy (Laura) Stevenson of Lake Author, NM and Andrea McClendon of Lordsburg, NM; 2 siblings, Lula Elizabeth (Bill) Keith and Thomas (Julianne) Stevenson. He had nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who all loved him dearly.He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters; Evelyn Joy and Sarah Mae as well as a brother, Glen Stevenson.