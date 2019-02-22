|
|
Angel B. Caballero, 87, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Memorial Medical Hospital in Las Cruces, NM. Angel was born on November 2, 1931 in San Andres, Chihuahua, Mexico to Ramon Caballero and Isabel Beltran. Angel Caballero or Don Quelo but to family and friends Papi, Papi Quelo or Viejito was and will continue to be a grand man to those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Papi's life comes with great knowledge, love of agriculture, love of animals, love of music but most importantly love of his family and friends. His life was not easy by any means but he prevailed with many odds against him. He always was a hardworking man that set a great standard for his family. Papi loved reminiscing about his work dealing with agriculture. He had a great sense of humor, and his love of music is like no other. If you were blessed you got to hear him sing songs that are recalled from his former years. Papi was and will be the head of our family. When we went to Papi and mami's house it was a family reunion on most days. He kept us united and ask that we remain united with his passing. Papi has always given back to not only his children but to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His love of children is like no other, children get appreciated and cherished. Every year when his birthday came around he was "15 years old", when you ask him how old he was as he smiled and laughed. Papi accepted life as God's will, he was ready to be reunited with loved ones especially his dad, wife and son (Angel or Quelito). He kept sacrificing himself for his family's wellbeing trying to prepare us for his passing. Though it is very hard to process not having him physically here, we accept your lesson Papi of accepting God's will with a heavy heart. He is survived two sons, Carlos Caballero of Los Lunas, NM and Lucio Caballero and his wife Jane of Deming, NM; Five daughters, Luz Elena Garcia and her husband Eddie of Deming, NM; Terry Edmondson of Deming, NM; Licha Enriquez and husband Ruben of Deming, NM; Ofelia Corral and her husband Jesus of Deming, NM and Adela Sanchez and her husband Steve of Deming, NM; one brother, Ramon Caballero of Peña Blanca, Mex; two sisters, Maria Caballero of Denver, CO and Eva Caballero of Nicolas Bravo, Mex; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his loving wife, Reynalda L. Caballero; two sons, Angel Caballero Sr. and Concepcion Caballero; one sister, Nena Caballero; two grandsons, Angel Caballero Jr. and Andres Sanchez; one great grandson, Adrian Cardoza and one son in law, Larry Edmondson. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-6pm with the holy rosary beginning at 6pm with Elias Ancheta officiating at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. An overnight home vigil will then take place at 904 N. Silver St. Funeral mass will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Leopoldo Gomez Vasquez officiating. Concluding service with an interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ramon Caballero, Eric Caballero, Lucio Caballero, Lucio Caballero Sr., Jesus Corral and Jeremy Carrasco. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 22, 2019