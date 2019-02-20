|
|
Angelina Belen Ortiz, 5, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at UNM in Albuquerque, NM. Angelina was born on April 10, 2013 in Silver City, NM to Ramon Ortiz and Claudia Grajeda. She is survived by her father, Ramon Ortiz of Las Cruces, NM; her mother, Claudia Grajeda, and her companion Aaron Rodriguez of Deming, NM; one brother, Bohmani Ortiz of Las Cruces, NM; six sisters, Ashayan Rose Grajeda of Deming, NM; Natalie Ortiz of Las Cruces, NM; Vyanice Ortiz of Deming, NM; Yashira Ortiz of Las Cruces, NM; Yzzabella Ortiz of Las Cruces, NM and Analisa Ortiz of Las Cruces, NM; maternal grandparents, Mary Alvarado and Rosie Grajeda; paternal grandparents, Jose and Guadalupe Ortiz; great maternal grandparents, Belen and Ramon Grajeda; her god mother, Angela Lopez of Deming, NM; special guardian, Ashley Valenzuela and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Angelina was preceded in death by one brother, Ramon Angel Ortiz. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. A Celebration of life service will then begin at 3:00pm. Pallbearers will be Aaron Rodriguez, Ismael Chacon, Timothy Young, Aaron Garcia, Julian Piñon, Joel Ortiz and Aaron Garcia Jr. Cremation will then take place at Terrazas Crematory. Following the services the family would like to invite everyone to meet and fellowship at St. Ann Parish Hall. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory ''Trusted care for the ones you love'' To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 20, 2019