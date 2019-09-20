|
Anita Gutierrez
Deming - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Anita Gutierrez, 76, a longtime Deming resident. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31st, at Genesis Silver City Health Care, surrounded by her family.
Anita was born June. 27, 1943, to Carlos Sera and Hilaria Lucero in Deming. She had worked for Mountain Bell as a telephone operator for over 10 years and enjoyed modeling in fashion shows.
Anita was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and was committed to caring for her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, collecting antique cookie jars and roosters and loved listening to music. She had a contagious laugh that could light up a room.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Gutierrez and wife Kim, Angelo Gutierrez and wife Mary, Eric Gutierrez and wife Monica, Christopher Gutierrez and wife Brenda, sister Mary O. Ochoa, brother Charles Sera, and wife Cathy and brother Michael Sera and fiancé Shara;14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Carlos, mother Hilaria, husband Henry Juan Gutierrez, sons Brian and Michael Gutierrez and sister Judy Lovelace.
A private service was held by the family.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 20, 2019