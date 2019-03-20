|
Annie Burgholzer
Deming - Annie M. Burgholzer, 80, Deming resident entered eternal rest Thursday March 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
A rosary service will be recited Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral mass is to follow at 10:30 with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Survivors are 1 son, Steve G. Holguin of Deming; 1 daughter, Becky Zuniga (Javier) of Ontario, CA; 3 brothers, Carlos Galindo (Patricia) of Los Lunas, NM, Albert Medina (Sally) of Las Cruces, NM and Robert Medina of Tucson, AZ; 3 sisters, Clara Arrey (Bonnie) of Deming, Gloria Chavez of Bayard, NM and Betty Cuhen (Eddie) of Deming; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas P. Medina and Bertha Dominguez, as well as 1 sister, Lupe Medina.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 20, 2019