Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Ann's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Burgholzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Burgholzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Burgholzer Obituary
Annie Burgholzer

Deming - Annie M. Burgholzer, 80, Deming resident entered eternal rest Thursday March 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

A rosary service will be recited Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral mass is to follow at 10:30 with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Survivors are 1 son, Steve G. Holguin of Deming; 1 daughter, Becky Zuniga (Javier) of Ontario, CA; 3 brothers, Carlos Galindo (Patricia) of Los Lunas, NM, Albert Medina (Sally) of Las Cruces, NM and Robert Medina of Tucson, AZ; 3 sisters, Clara Arrey (Bonnie) of Deming, Gloria Chavez of Bayard, NM and Betty Cuhen (Eddie) of Deming; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas P. Medina and Bertha Dominguez, as well as 1 sister, Lupe Medina.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now