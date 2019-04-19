Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Anthony Joseph Dominic (Chain) Ransone Obituary
Anthony Joseph Dominic (Chain) Ransone

Deming - ANTHONY JOSEPH DOMINIC (CHAIN) RANSONE

June 12, 1973 - April 15, 2019

Anthony Joseph Dominic (Chain) Ransone, 45, a longtime resident of Deming passed away April 15, 2019 at home.

Visitation and rosary will be at Baca's Funeral Chapels Monday April 22, 2019 at 6 o'clock in the evening. Funeral services will be at Baca's Funeral Chapel Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning with Chaplin Roy Greene "Royboy" from the Survivors Motorcycle Club officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Anthony was born June 12, 1973 in Okinawa, Japan at a U.S. Army Hospital to David Lee and Carol Marie Ransone. He was preceded in death by his step-mother Brenda Anne Ransone. Anthony passed in his sleep leaving behind his father David Lee Ransone of Deming; sister, Tina Marie Ransone Smith of Rye, TX; Gwendolyn Herndon and brother Troy Herndon of Buckingham, VA.

Pallbearers will be Troy Herndon, Wendell Hardegree, Andrew Smith, Cruz Padilla, Jeff Goetz and Daniel Costello.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 19, 2019
