Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
3410 E. Pine Street
Deming, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Armando Perez


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antonio Armando Perez Obituary
Antonio Armando Perez

Deming - ANTONIO ARMANDO PEREZ, 60, lifelong resident of Deming passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 10, 1959.

Survivors include his mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Valenzuela of Las Cruces; his father, Antonio R. Perez (Doris) of Deming; three daughters. Crystal, Desiree and Brittney; three sisters, Norma Jean Shane, Susie Nelson and Marty Diaz all of Las Cruces. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold and Benji Perez and sister, Angie Valenzuela.

At his request cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery, 3410 E. Pine Street, Deming, NM.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Deming Headlight on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now