Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
Vigil
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Deming - Antonio "Tony" Ruiz, 61, lifetime Deming resident passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Mesa Del Huracan, Madera, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 at Baca's Funeral Chapel where a prayer vigil will begin at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

Tony was born July 20, 1957 to Dolores Bustillos and Antonio Ruiz in Deming. He married Leticia Banuelos Santana on June 11, 1979 in Deming and was a lifelong communicant of Saint Ann's Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tony retired from the NMDOT in 2017 and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed gardening, especially his flowers.

Tony is survived by his wife, Leticia Socorro Ruiz of the home; father, Antonio Ruiz of Deming; son, Anthony Ruiz of Deming; brother, Marcus McClellan of El Paso, TX.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Ruiz, Noel Uziel Garcia, Randy Snyder, Daniel Trevizo, Marcus McClellan and Ira Peña.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 24, 2019
