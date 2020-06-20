Arlene Jones
Chicopee - Arlene Buskey Jones has left for the next chapter of her life on June 17th.
She was born in Winchendon on May 17, 1932 to Arthur and Martha Liimatainen Buskey and lived there for a few years until they moved to Athol. Arlene graduated from Athol High School with honors in the class of 1950.
While in school, she worked in the office at Tyler Sash and Blinds. Following graduation, she moved to Keene, NH where she worked in the office of the Miniature Precision Bearing Co.
In 1951, she married Russell Jones and lived in Orange, MA for 23 years where they raised 3 children. During this time, she worked in the office at Eastern Furniture.
In 1974, they bought one of the oldest houses in New Salem, MA and restored it and lived in New Salem for many years before moving to New Mexico. Arlene joined the Central Congregational Church in New Salem and worked on some of the committees there.
While in New Salem, Arlene took up painting and joined the Deerfield Valley Art Association and showed her works in oil and watercolor in several art shows. About this time she became interested in genealogy and spent 40 years tracing ancestry. By doing this, she located her lost cousins in Finland and for their 25th anniversary Russell and she went there. Two more trips followed and some cousins visited them in New Salem.
Both Arlene and Russell were instrumental in organizing the Athol Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and were active in teaching safe boating classes in Western Massachusetts. They became enthusiastic cruisers and spent many weeks along the New England Coast, on lakes and on the Rideau and Trent Severn Canals system in Canada. During this time they also, along with friends, cruised the Llangollen Canal in England and Wales.
Following their days of boating, they enjoyed traveling in their RV, crossing the country many times.
In 1991, they moved to Deming, New Mexico where they enjoyed their love of crafts. Arlene took up lapidary, silversmithing, as well as ceramics and won ribbons with ceramic pieces at the annual show in Albuquerque.
Alongwith many new friends, they enjoyed old time fiddle music and joined the Old Time Fiddle Music Association and always attended the weekend contests held in T or C.
With health issues on the horizon, they moved back to Massachusetts and settled in Chicopee. Russell spent time in a nursing home and after celebrating their 68th anniversary, he passed away in June 2019.
Survivors include a son, Corey and his wife Heidi, who live in Vermont. Also a son, Steven and his wife Alison, who live in Colorado. A daughter, Sally, who lives in Chicopee, and two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also a brother-in-law, Dick Jones and his wife fran, who live in Ohio.
There are no calling hours.
Services and interment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA is assisting the family.
WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.