Arlo Lee Mead
Shelbyville, MI - Arlo Lee Mead passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2019 at his home. He was 85 years old.
Arlo was born in Hastings, Mich., on October 7, 1933 to Lee and Carol Mead. The family relocated to Big Rapids, where he spent most of his childhood and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1951. He would later join the US Army and served in Germany during the Korean War.
Professionally, Arlo worked in various roles in accounting and management. Upon retirement, he spent 35 years wintering in Deming, N.M., where he developed many close friendships. He was a member of the local Moose and Elks lodges, where he put his love of cooking to good use in preparing community meals.
A gentle, generous, and good-humored man, he enjoyed entertaining friends and family, whom he amused with lavish holiday decorating, decadent and unusual dishes, and empty threats of "broccoli pie" for young grandchildren.
Arlo was a lover of art and culture, and his extensive travel throughout the United States and Europe inspired sophisticated tastes in classic cinema and music. On special occasions, he could be found cutting a rug on the dance floor with his effortless Charleston and jitterbug, to the delight of onlookers. He had undeniable and unique flare as a fine artist, from his ornate penmanship to his oil paintings, which he especially enjoyed up to his passing.
He is survived by his sister, Colleen Misko; son, Colin Mead; daughter, Lori (Bill) Haselden; granddaughters, Aleshia (Max) Howell and Alaina (Zeb) Truer; and great-grandsons, Zane and Clark.
Visitation with the family will take place at Williams-Gores Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, at 10:00am with funeral services at 11:00am. Following internment at Prairieville Cemetery, a luncheon will be served at the Barry Township Hall adjacent to the funeral home.
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 26, 2019